Pune's Chaudhari, Ardey score hard-fought wins

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Pune's Jidnyasa Chaudhari and Arpita Ardey recorded hard-fought victories in women's singles first round matches of Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here.

After losing the first game, Chaudhari bounced back to win the next two to overcome Samprati Pathrabe from Raigad 18-21, 21-9, 21-10 and advanced to the second round.

Ardey overcame Shruti Shankargouda from Sangli 21-17, 16-21, 21-16 in another first round encounter.

Greater Mumbai's Naishaa Bhatoye defeated Manasvi Vaidya (Thane) 21-5, 21-9.

Results – Women's singles (round-1): Vedika Kulkarni bt Kyra Barua 21-12, 21-13; Mrunmayee Deshpande bt Pranali Wadar 21-12, 21-10; Shreya Bhosale bt Purva Bagkar 21-7, 21-12; Sanika Patankar bt Rishika Goyal 21-13, 21-6; Asmita Shedge bt Netra Jhalani 21-14, 21-14; Nishika Gokhe bt Anushka Bhise 21-10, 21-14; Gargee Degvekar bt Shraddha Hakke 21-14, 21-15; Aarti Chougale bt Apurva Ghadge 21-16, 21-14; Sanskruti Satarkar bt Ishita Korgaonkar 21-9, 21-13; Aarya Korgaonkar bt Riya Vinherkar 21-16, 21-12; Ananya Durugkar bt Divyansha Wahal 21-5, 21-18; Shivani Herlekar bt Shruti Phanse 21-6, 22-20; Nehal Gosavi bt Deepti Pillay 21-13, 21-9. PTI DDV AH AH