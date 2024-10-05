Pune’s Darshan Pujari, Purva Barve emerge champions

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Pune shuttlers Darshan Pujari and Purva Barve won the men’s and women’s singles crowns respectively in Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defending champion Pujari overcame 24-year-old Rishabh Deshpande by a margin of 21-19, 21-19 in the final.

Pujari and Deshpande engaged in a close battle throughout the two game. In fact, Deshpande was ahead 19-18 in both the games but Pujari edged ahead to win the summit clash.

The 24-year-old Barve recorded a 17-21, 21-7, 21-11 win over Thane’s 18-year-old Aarya Koregaonkar.

Koregaonkar did well to win crucial points against Barve in the first game but the latter dominated the rallies against the youngster in the second, which she won comfortably to level the scores.

In the decider, Barve continued to dictate terms before closing the contest with a cross-court smash that Koregaonkar returned into the net.

Results – Women’s singles (semi-finals): Purva Barve (Pune) bt 1-Saad Dharmadhikari (Pune) 21-14, 21-6; Aarya Korgaonkar (Thane) bt Siya Singh (Thane) 21-16, 21-14.

Final: Purva Barve (Pune) bt Aarya Korgaonkar (Thane) 17-21, 21-7, 21-11.

Men’s singles (Semi-final): Rishabh Deshpande (Pune) bt 1-Varun Kapur (Pune) 21-12, 6-21, 23-21; Darshan Pujari (Pune) bt Aditya Tripathi (Thane) 21-15, 21-11.

Final: Darshan Pujari (Pune) bt Rishabh Deshpande (Pune) 21-19, 21-19. PTI DDV PDS