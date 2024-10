Pune's top seeded players Varun Kapur and Yash Shah advance

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Pune's top seeded Varun Kapur defeated Nagpur's Krishna Singh in their men's singles round of 64 match of Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Wednesday.

Kapur produced a dominant display to emerge winner by a margin of 21-14, 21-16 whereas Pune’s second seed Yash Shah defeated Aditya Saji (Raigad) 21-7, 21-9 to advance to the round of 32.

In women's round of 32 game, top seeded Saad Dharmadhikari from Pune defeated Vedika Kulkarni from Mumbai 21-9, 21-13.

The second seed Shruti Mundada (Pune) also progressed to the pre-quarter by getting the better of Saanvi Mukadam (Thane) 21-12, 21-7.

Results: Women's singles (round 32): 1-Saad Dharmadhikari bt Vedika Kulkarni 21-9, 21-13; Prerana Alvekar bt Arpita Ardey 21-16, 21-13; Mrunmayee Deshpande bt Shreya Bhosale 21-15, 21-7; Prakriti Sharma bt Madhumita Narayan 17-21, 21-17, 21-7; Ananya Gadgil bt Sanika Patankar 21-14, 18-21, 21-12; Shalmali Sutar bt Asmita Shedge 12-21, 21-15, 21-18; Purva Barve bt Nishika Gokhe 22-24, 21-11, 21-13; Hrissha Dubey bt Gargee Degvekar 21-14, 21-13; Sanskruti Satarkar bt Aarti Chougale 21-18, 21-4; Aarya Korgaonkar bt Jidnyasa Chaudhari 21-15, 21-17; Isha Patil bt Ananya Durugkar 21-11, 21-14; Naishaa Bhatoye bt Tanishka Deshpande 23-21, 21-18; Siya Singh bt Shivani Herlekar 21-16, 21-18; 2-Shruti Mundada bt Saanvi Mukadam 21-12, 21-7.

Men’s singles (round of 64): 1-Varun Kapur bt Krishna Singh 21-14, 21-16; Rohit Borade bt Shravan Dudhale 21-11, 21-17; Pratmesh Kulkarni bt Abhay Kisarwar 21-7, 21-8; Ninad Kulkarni bt Pushkaraj Kumbhar 21-14, 21-17; Ajay Meena bt Rishabh Gajwani 21-12, 21-12; Nagesh Chamle bt Harsh Sharma 21-19, 21-12; Wasim Shaikh bt Saurabh Barve 21-6, 21-11; Yash Dhembare bt Bhawani Wagh 21-13, 21-13; Malhar Ghadi bt Gaurav Rege 21-13, 17-21, 21-18; Nishnat Galande bt Raghav Dhumak 21-15, 21-14; Aunnsh Gandhi bt Shaunak Kulkarni 21-12, 22-20; Aniket Bandgar bt Nirban Pal 21-11, 21-10. PTI DDV DDV AH AH