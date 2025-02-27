Punit, Divyanshi emerge winners in WTT Youth Contender Vadodara

Vadodara, Feb 27 (PTI) Punit Biswas defeated Sahil Rawat 3-2 to claim the U17 boys' title, while Divyanshi Bhowmick overcame a shaky start to beat Jennifer Varghese 3-1 and secure victory in the girls' section at the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara on Thursday In the girls' U13 category, Tanishka Kalbhairav defeated higher-ranked Aradhya Dhingra 3-0, while Prateek Talsani had a flawless run to the title against Rishaan Chattopadhyay (3-0).

Earlier in the day, the U19 mixed doubles events began with Taneesha Kotecha and Preyesh Suresh stunning favourites Ankur Bhattacharya and Pritha Vartikar in the semifinal. They will take on the pair of Jennifer Varghese and Balamurugan Rajakesaran in the final.

Results (Finals): U17 Boys: Punit Biswas bt Sahil Rawat 3-2 (11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6); U17 Girls: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Jennifer Varghese 3-1 (11-7, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7).

U13 Boys: Prateek Talsani bt Rishaan Chattopadhyay 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-9); U13 Girls: Tanishka Kalbhairav bt Aradhya Dhingra 3-0. PTI AM AM APA APA