Punjab beat MP 4-1 to win 15th Hockey India Senior Men National C'ship

Jhansi, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh 4-1 in the final to win the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Division 'A' here on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh secured the third position after beating Manipur 5-1.

In the final match, Jugraj Singh (30th, 49th minutes) scored a brace while Jaskaran Singh (38th) and Maninder Singh (46th) were the other goal getters for Punjab.

Pratap Lakra (28th) scored the lone goal for MP.

In the 3rd-4th place match, Kushwaha Sourabh Anand (29th, 49th), Sharda Nand Tiwari (35th), Deep Atul (48th) and Shivam Anand (60th) scored for UP.

Moirangthem Rabichandran Singh (45th) got the consolation goal for Manipur. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS