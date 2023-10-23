Punjab Cricket Association mourns Bishan Singh Bedi's demise

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab Cricket Association on Monday mourned the demise of former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, describing him as the greatest spinner the country has produced.

Bedi died at his New Delhi home on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

He was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners that also had Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan. They formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

With his passing away, India has lost a true icon of the game and his contributions to Indian cricket will be always cherished, PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta and Secretary Dilsher Khanna said in a statement.

At the age of 15, Bedi was selected for Northern Punjab, and after playing for his home state, he moved to New Delhi and represented the capital city till his retirement, they said.

Bedi was also the coach of the 1992–93 Ranji Trophy-winning Punjab team, said the PCA statement.

Former chairman of BCCI’s Grounds and Pitches Committee, Daljit Singh also paid rich tributes to Bedi.

"Apart from being a player and a captain, he contributed a lot to Indian cricket. As a coach, as a mentor he helped a lot of young players grow up," Singh told PTI.

"He believed in hard work and fitness. He was very passionate about Indian cricket," said Singh, who has also been a first class player and a coach. PTI SUN PDS PDS