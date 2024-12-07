Punjab defeat Hyderabad, Rajasthan play out draw against Bengaluru in TPL

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Patriots pipped Hyderabad Strikers, while Rajasthan Rangers and Bengaluru SG Pipers played out the first-ever tie of the season in the Tennis Premier League here on Saturday.

Despite their loss by a margin of 51-49, Hyderabad Strikers remained on the top spot of the points table in the sixth edition of the tournament with 260 points.

Rajasthan Rangers are at second spot with 255 points, followed by Punjab (249) and Bengaluru SG Pipers (248) at third and fourth places respectively, with a lot left to play in the competition.

In the first match of the day, Hyderabad’s Harriet Dart continued with her impressive run to beat Punjab’s Elina Avanesyan 16-9 in women’s singles.

Punjab’s Mukund Sasikumar led the fightback for his side as he got the better of Benjamin Lock, triumphing 18-7 in the men's singles category.

In mixed doubles, Hyderabad Strikers' Dart and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Avanesyan and Saketh Myneni 14-11.

With only one point separating the two teams, it was all to play for in the men's doubles category. Sasikumar and Myneni managed to clinch a 13-12 win over Vishnu Vardhan and Benjamin Lock, helping their team win 51-49.

In the second match, Bengaluru SG Pipers’ Gabriela Knutson defeated Cristina Dinu 14-11 in women's singles category. Arthur Fery of Rajasthan Rangers then won a nail-biter against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, securing a 13-12 victory in men's singles.

In mixed doubles, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Gabriela Knutson of Bengaluru SG Pipers defeated Rohan Bopanna and Cristina Dinu of Rajasthan 13-12.

In men’s doubles, Bopanna and Arthur Fery fought tooth and nail to win against Zapata Miralles and Anirudh Chandrasekhar 14-11.

The match ended with both Punjab and Bengaluru tied at 50-50. PTI DDV TAP