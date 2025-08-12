Punjab FC announce 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League

Mohali, Aug 12 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Punjab FC on Tuesday announced a 26-member reserve squad, including nine U19 players, for the upcoming State Super Football League.

Runners up at the last season, Punjab FC will open their campaign against Dalbir FA in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Coached by Praveen Kumar, Punjab FC have 16 players from Punjab and the coach has also named six players on standby.

Manav Singh, who was named in the senior squad for the Durand Cup 2025, has also been included.

"Most of them have experience playing in the Punjab league last season and with a balanced side, we hope to better our performance from last season," Praveen said in a release.

The Squad: Goalkeepers: Harpreet Singh, Naveen Saini, Jaskaran Dub, Mohammed Fizaan Jabir Defenders: Manav Singh, Jagdish Singh, Aryan Nakra, Ekmeet Singh, M. Leidong, Mohammed Sohel Khan, Mohammad Sahil, Satnam Singh, Om Motghare Midfielders: Sarthak Singh, Harsh Tiwari, Ngarin Shaiza, Bishu Sharma, Tourangbam Zaithleen Singh, Thangjam Albert, Arshvir Singh, Subham Gurung Forwards: Satpal Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek Rattu, Yendrembam Boby Singh Standby: Gurpreet Singh (defender); Longjam Dinar Singh (midfielder); Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia, Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer, Joy Das, Thongbam Lanchenba Singh (all forwards).