Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC clash following a string of good run

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) In-form sides Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off in the Indian Super League here on Thursday as the battle for playoffs spots heats up.

Punjab FC are placed fourth in the table after as many matches while Chennaiyin FC are positioned sixth with two victories and draws each in their five games thus far.

They are arguably two definite contenders for the top-six and hence this fixture carries significance for both teams, giving them an opportunity to move up the standings and develop pressure on the higher-ranked opponents.

So far, across both seasons, Punjab FC have scored 34 goals in the ISL – boiling down to 1.30 strikes per game.

Impressively though, only once have they gone back-to-back matches without finding the back of the net in the competition, which was a sequence of two clashes in December last year.

Given that they didn't score in the previous game, Punjab FC run the risk of equalling that record, something that they would want to avoid especially with the coming game taking place at their home turf.

In their last home match, Punjab FC held their own against the Hyderabad FC attackers by winning 2-0.

Never before in the ISL have Punjab FC managed to keep successive clean sheets at home though. They have a chance of scaling that feat against a dynamic Chennaiyin FC frontline that has netted eight goals in five games this season.

Chennaiyin FC have put forth a unified front in ISL 2024-25, regularly dragging the team back from precarious positions to achieve positive outcomes.

For instance, they have won seven points from losing situations this season – the joint-most with Kerala Blasters FC.

Contrastingly, Punjab FC have claimed no such points so far, highlighting the need of an early lead for the Marina Machans.

The Owen Coyle-coached side have also emerged as a force to reckon with on the road. They are unbeaten in their last three ISL away games – winning twice and drawing once.

The last time Chennaiyin FC registered a longer such streak was for five games from January-February 2020. Interestingly, they had made it all the way to the final that year, under the tutelage of Coyle.

"We want to follow our style," Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis expressed confidence by saying that he wants his team to take the lead in setting the tempo of the game regardless of the ideas and plans that Chennaiyin FC come up with.

"The main topic before us this season is that we want to make the opponents follow our style of play. That's our biggest concern. Chennaiyin FC have good players and a good style of play but we want to follow our style," Dilmperis added.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice in the ISL, winning once each.

"I want us to believe we can win every game," Chennaiyin coach Coyle said.

"I want my players to believe that they can win every game. That won't be possible. But the intent should be there always and that's the kind of players I like working with," Coyle added.

Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST. PTI AYG AYG AH AH