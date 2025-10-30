Punjab FC crowned Punjab Super League 2025 champions

Mohali, Oct 30 (PTI) Punjab FC on Thursday claimed the Punjab State Super Football League 2025 title with a game to spare as closest rivals Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club dropped points in their penultimate match against Border Security Force Football Club.

After 17 matches, Punjab FC have 39 points while Sher-e-Punjab Sports Club have 34 points from the same number of matches, effectively making it impossible for any other team to catch up to the Shers.

This is the club's second Punjab State League title, the first one in 2022-23.

They finished runners up in the 2024-25 season, finishing below Namdhari Sports Academy.

A key factor in their title-winning run has been the team’s rock-solid defense, with 12 clean sheets recorded in 17 matches, a testament to their discipline and tactical organisation.

The Shers won 12, drew three and lost two matches in the season, scoring 32 goals and conceding only 11 throughout the campaign.

The squad under Head Coach Praveen Kumar, fielded their reserves squad for the league with all players under the age of 25, including nine players from the Under-19 squad and 16 players from Punjab.

"We came into this campaign with a young group with all of them under 25 and several straight from our U-19 setup and they showed tremendous maturity and hunger throughout," said Praveen Kumar.

"Winning the league with a game to spare is a reflection of their discipline, consistency, and the identity we are building as a club." PTI AT BS BS