Punjab FC held to 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in ISL

Bhubaneswar: Punjab FC were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Odisha FC as the two teams shared the spoils in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Punjab FC's Greek striker Petros Giakoumakis gave his side the lead in the first-half injury time after the home team was reduced to 10 men, but Isak Ralte equalised in 51st minute to draw parity.

Punjab FC remained in ninth position with 24 points from 19 games, while Odisha FC too maintained their seventh position with 26 points from 20 matches.

Punjab FC coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes to the starting lineup with Suresh Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu and Filip Mrzljak coming in place of Melroy Assisi, Pramveer Singh and Ashis Pradhan.

Giakoumakis kept his place from the start while Luka Majcen and Asmir Suljic were named on the bench.

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera missed the services of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall as Carlos Delgado started in defence, while Diego Mauricio led the attack along with Hugo Boumous, Rahul K.P and Isak Ralte.

Punjab FC's high-energy play in the first 30 minutes caught Odisha off guard. Giakoumakis did find the net, but it was ruled offside. The Juggernauts goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was called into action several times while Ravi Kumar was hardly tested at the other end.

The game saw a lot of activity just before half time when Rahul K P was given the marching orders for a rash tackle on Filip Mrzljak.

Punjab FC took advantage of their numerical advantage minutes later when Mrzljak flicked a pass to Ricky Shabong on the edge of the box. Shabong, in turn, found Giakoumakis, who made no mistake this time around to put the ball past Amrinder Singh.

But for all their attacking moves, Punjab FC found their lead being nullified with the opponents scoring the equaliser seven minutes into the second half.

Diego Mauricio controlled a header from Ralte and returned the ball to the winger, who sprinted into the box and unleashed a left footer.

Ravi Kumar could not keep the shot under control as the ball trickled into the net through the hands of the keeper.

Punjab FC will now travel to Chennai to face Chennaiyin FC on February 15.