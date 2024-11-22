Punjab FC, NorthEast United clash in battle of attacking flair and defensive strength

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 action returns from international break with an exciting contest between two teams whose charts are on the upward trajectory – with Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC locking horns here on Saturday.

Both these teams had narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs last year, with the Highlanders finishing seventh and Punjab FC trailing them at eighth.

However, they have turned a new chapter this time around – starting the season on a strong footing, with NorthEast United FC positioned third with 12 points thanks to three wins and as many draws from eight games.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, have secured four victories in six clashes and claim the sixth spot in the standings. They will hope to brush aside any rustiness after the two-week-long break and rejuvenate the campaign with similar vigour and vehemence come Saturday.

Punjab FC hold an unbeaten record over NorthEast United FC, winning and drawing once in their two matches against them. They had notched a 1-0 triumph over the Highlanders in their most recent fixture.

A clean sheet in this match will see the Highlanders become only the second team after Hyderabad FC against whom Punjab FC go back-to-back games without conceding a goal.

Speaking of clean sheets, a key factor swinging things in the favour of Punjab FC is that they have conceded the fewest shot attempts (65) and shots on target (20) in the current ISL campaign. Thereby, they have given away only seven strikes in total, winning thrice in their previous five encounters.

NorthEast United FC have recorded the best differential between expected goals (11.95) and actual goals scored (19) in ISL 2024-25 (+7.05 xG value). Their 19 strikes after eight games is five more than their previous-best tally after these many matches (14 in 2018-19).

At the heart of all of this has been Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has scored 11 goals and made four assists in eight appearances.

The Highlanders stand at an unprecedented stage right now, since they have netted multiple goals in each of their previous three ISL matches.

However, they have never scored 2+ strikes in four straight away encounters in competition's history – something that they can achieve tomorrow if their frontline comes to the fore perfectly tomorrow.

Kick-off: 5 pm IST. PTI AYG AH AH