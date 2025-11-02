Punjab FC put three past Mohammedan Sporting, take a step closer to last-four

Bambolim (Goa), Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab FC continued their ruthless form in the Super Cup, storming to a commanding 3-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting in a Group C match here on Sunday.

Ninthoinganba Meetei broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, before Samir Zeljković doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute. Manglenthang Kipgen put the result beyond doubt with a composed third in the 72nd minute.

The win took Punjab FC to six points from two matches and firmly within reach of semi-finals, while Mohammedan Sporting’s campaign came to a premature end after two successive defeats.

From the outset, Punjab FC looked sharper and more cohesive. With Daniel Ramírez, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Muhammad Suhail linking seamlessly, the Mohammedan defence was under siege.

The breakthrough arrived in the 26th minute, the product of swift, intelligent interplay, before Ramírez slipped a perfectly-weighted left-footed pass between defenders to find Ninthoi, who had made a clever diagonal run. The winger showed remarkable composure, slotting past advancing goalkeeper Bhattacharjee to give Punjab FC a 1-0 lead.

The Shers kept pressing high, maintaining relentless pressure. Their reward came just before half-time. Full-back Khaiminthang Lhungdim delivered a teasing cross to the far post, which Ninthoi headed back across goal. Samir Zeljković, unmarked in the middle, swung a half-hit shot that still packed enough power to sneak into the bottom corner.

After the restart, the pattern remained the same with Punjab FC dictating possession and Mohammedan Sporting chasing shadows.

The third goal came through another slick attacking move in the 72nd minute. Substitute Leon Augustine raced down the flank before squaring the ball to Manglenthang Kipgen, who finished clinically with a calm side-foot into the corner. PTI PD.

