Punjab FC retains five Indian players ahead of upcoming ISL season

Mohali, Jul 16 (PTI) Punjab FC on Tuesday announced retaining five Indian players, including mid-fielder Ashis Pradhan and goal-keeper Ravi Kumar, on multi-year deals for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The other players retained are Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, and Suresh Meitei. While Ravi and Pradhan will remain at the club until May 2026, centre back Meitei and midfielder Ricky will be a part of the Punjab FC till May 2027. Kipgen, also a midfielder, will continue till May 2028.

"They were key players for the club in the previous season and the club has kept their faith in these players," the club said in a release.

Ravi made 47 saves for the club in 16 appearances last season while Meitei made 14 appearances while assisting once for the club.

"Pradhan, Shabong and Kipgen made 17, 10 and four appearances respectively adding steel and creativity in the middle of the park," the club added. PTI DDV AT AT