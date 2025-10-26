Punjab FC rope in local goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh ahead of Super Cup

Mohali, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab FC strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of experienced Indian custodian Arshdeep Singh on a one-year contract ahead of their AIFF Super Cup opener against Gokulam Kerala FC on Monday.

The 28-year-old from Mahilpur joins the club from Hyderabad FC, marking a homecoming for the former Minerva Punjab player who was part of their historic I-League-winning squad in the 2017-18 season.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Arshdeep made his professional debut with Minerva Punjab before moving to the Indian Super League in 2019, turning out for Odisha FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC over successive seasons. He has made over 50 ISL appearances to date.

Punjab FC technical director Nikolaos Topoliatis said the signing underlined the club's commitment to local talent.

"Punjab FC is extremely proud to have signed Arshdeep, who will not only bolster our goalkeeping unit but also bring a key piece of homegrown talent into the system," he stated in a release. PTI TAP UNG