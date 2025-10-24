Punjab FC sign Brazilian defender Pablo Renan dos Santos

Mohali, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab FC on Friday drafted in veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan Dos Santos on a one-year contract ahead of the Super Cup, starting in Goa this weekend.

The 33-year-old joined the club on a free transfer, and he brings a wealth of experience from across global football.

In 2017, the defender moved to Europe, signing with Portuguese Primeira Liga side CS Maritimo, where he made 25 appearances. His strong performances with the club earned him a five-year deal with SC Braga in 2018.

While contracted to Braga, Pablo gained valuable experience through several high-profile loan spells at Rubin Kazan in Russia, Hatayspor in Turkey and Moreirense in Portugal.

Following his time in Turkey and Portugal, Pablo moved to the Middle East, featuring for Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League in the 2022-23 season.

Most recently, he played for Armenian Premier League side FC Noah, where his attacking output was notable, scoring four goals in 13 appearances before joining Punjab FC.

Speaking on the new chapter in his career, Pablo said, "Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I'm here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us. I'm ready to embrace the challenge here in India." Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "We are extremely pleased to secure the signing of Pablo Renan Dos Santos." "Adding a center-back of Pablo's quality and experience was a top priority for us. He brings exceptional defensive leadership, positional awareness, and composure under pressure."