Punjab FC sign Ivan Novoselec and Mushaga Bakenga

Mohali, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab FC on Sunday announced the signing of defender Ivan Novoselec of Croatia and striker Mushaga Bakenga of Norway ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

The 29-year-old Novoselec last played for Tajikistan-based club FC Istiklol and won the Tajikistan Higher League. He also has vast experience playing for numerous Croatian clubs.

As for Bakenga, the 31-year-old previously played for Cyprus-based Apollon Limassol.

Having begun his career with Nationalkameratene, he has also played for clubs like Rosenborg, Club Brugge, Cercle Brugge, Esbjerg, Eintracht Braunschweig, Molde, Tromso, Ranheim, Odd, Tokushima Vortis and Stabaek.

To date, he has netted 112 goals in 354 competitive outings, while his best season was in 2011 with Rosenborg, scoring 16 goals. His overall best stint was with Odd, netting 26 goals across two seasons.

He had won the Tippeligaen and Eliteserien on four instances with Rosenborg, along with the Norwegian Cup and the Superfinalen/Mesterfinalen.

“We have two very exciting and experienced players in our ranks for the season. Both players will help us to take our game to the next level and will be crucial for our success in the season," said PFC Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis.

"Ivan's defensive strength and experience, combined with Mushaga's proven goal-scoring abilities, will further strengthen our team, and I wish them the best for the upcoming season," he said. PTI AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024