Punjab FC sign Leon, Mohan and Melroy ahead of ISL debut

Mohali, Jul 29 (PTI) Punjab FC on Saturday announced the signing of Leon Augustine, Prasanth K Mohan and Melroy Assisi ahead of their Indian Super League debut this season.

Midfielders Leon and Prasanth come with ISL experience as they were signed from Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC respectively, while defender Melroy was roped in from I-League side Rajasthan United FC.

"We are happy to welcome these young and talented players to the Club," Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, said in a release.

Mohan, 26, graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy and was signed by Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. The winger remained with the Kerala side for five years before shifting to Chennaiyin FC for the 2022-23 season.

He featured 15 times for the Chennai side, registering a goal and an assist during the last season. He has signed a one year contract with the club.

Leon joins the club after spending his entire career with Bengaluru FC. The 24-year-old winger joined Bengaluru FC in the 2017-18 season and debuted for it in the 2018 AFC Cup.

He has played a total of 40 matches for the club, scoring six times. Leon has signed a two year contract with the club.

Melroy, 24, has signed a three year deal. The center back was one of the standout performers for Rajasthan in the last couple of seasons.

The Dubai-born defender has previously played for the youth side of Chennaiyin FC before joining Rajasthan United FC.