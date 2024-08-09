Punjab FC sign Manish Timsina as goalkeeping coach

Mohali, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab FC on Friday announced the hiring of Manish Timsina as their goalkeeping coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Timsina is an AFC/FAM Goalkeeping 'A' and ANFA 'A' Diploma Licenced Coach.

Timsina, the current goalkeeping coach of the Nepal national side, had also worked in a similar role with I-League side Gokulam Kerala during the 2023-24 season.

The 36-year-old has gained immense coaching experience in Nepal, India, and Malaysia.

Timsina's maiden senior assignment was being the head coach of the Morang DFA in 2018 before being appointed as the Nepal U-15 national team's goalkeeping coach.

Timsina was then roped in by Gokulam in 2021, helping the side secure the I-League title that season.

Commenting on signing by PFC, Timsina said, "I am thrilled to begin this new journey with Punjab FC. The squad has a strong group of goalkeepers, and I am eager to work with each of them to elevate their game." Timsina will be working with PFC goalkeepers -- Ravi Kumar, Jaskaranbir Singh, Abujam Penand Singh and Muheet Shabir.

PFC's Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis welcomed Timsina, “We are pleased to have Timsina join us as the goalkeeping coach.

"With a young and talented group of keepers under his guidance, we are confident in his ability to help the team compete for all three trophies and to develop our young keepers to reach their full potential."