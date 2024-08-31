Punjab FC signs Bosnian winger Asmir Suljic ahead of ISL season

Mohali, Aug 31 (PTI) Punjab FC has roped in winger Asmir Suljic of Bosnia and Herzegovina as their sixth and final foreign signing ahead of the Indian Super League beginning September 13.

Although the details of his contract and tenure remain undisclosed, the 32-year-old will make his maiden appearance in India.

He had begun his youth career with Butmir before making his senior debut with Sarajevo in 2010.

Since then, Suljic has played for numerous clubs -- Újpest, Videoton, Olimpija Ljubljana, Zagłębie Lubin, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Diósgyőr, Tobol and Velež Mostar.

He has featured in 378 competitive club matches and has scored 41 goals.

Among Suljic's accolades are the Hungarian Cup and Hungarian Super Cup with Újpest, the Hungarian League with Videoton and the Slovenian Cup with Olimpija Ljubljana.

“We are excited to have Asmir Sunljic in our ranks for the season. He is an experienced player who will be vital for us both on and off the field. I wish him a wonderful and successful season with us," said Nikolaos Topoliatis, PFC's Technical Director. PTI AYG ATK