Punjab FC signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead of new season

Mohali, Jul 9 (PTI) Punjab FC has roped in two new players -- Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh -- ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Ninthoinganba, an Indian winger who last played for Chennaiyin FC, has signed a three-year contract with Punjab until 2027.

The 22-year-old began his youth career with the AIFF Elite Academy before making his senior professional debut with Indian Arrows in 2017. He made his ISL debut in 2019 with NorthEast United before joining the Marina Machans in 2021.

To date, he has played 81 competitive matches and has scored on three instances.

Sudeesh, another Indian winger, was with Kerala Blaster last season.

The 23-year-old right winger started his youth career with FA Cochin and Kerala Blasters before making his senior professional debut with the latter in 2019.

During the 2021-22 season, he featured for the Indian Navy before joining the Kerala side again. In 16 games to date, he has netted on four occasions.

“We are happy to have signed Ninthoi and Nihal for the upcoming season. Both are young players who will add speed through the wings, creating opportunities for the forwards to score. Both players will have a vital role to play in the upcoming season,” said Punjab FC Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis. PTI AYG PDS PDS