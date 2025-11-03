Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women's cricket team on World Cup win

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Several political leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the ICC World Cup.

The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements.

In a post on X, Saini said, "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for their historic victory in the World Cup final! "With their outstanding performance, indomitable spirit, and team spirit, our daughters have not only enhanced India's prestige on the global stage... but have also instilled... pride and enthusiasm in the heart of every citizen.

"This historic victory symbolises the unwavering courage and determination of 'Nari Shakti', which conveys the message that when women rise, the nation reaches new heights. The country is proud of you," the Haryana CM said.

Saini also congratulated Shafali Verma for her exceptional performance.

"It is a matter of pride that Haryana's daughter Shafali Verma became the player of the match. On behalf of the entire Haryana, I extend congratulations to her," he said.

Verma, 21, who was not even in the reserves till last week, scored 87 of India's 298 runs and then grabbed a couple of crucial wickets to restrict South Africa to 246 in front of a packed D Y Patil Stadium.

Punjab Congress chief Warring also congratulated the team.

"HISTORY MADE! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for clinching their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title! A resounding victory against South Africa by 52 runs!" Warring said on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa described the victory as historic.

He said, "Proud moment for every Indian as our champions bring home the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! Saluting our CHAMPIONS!" Celebrations erupted at the native places of the women cricketers.

In Mohali, the family of Amanjot Kaur was ecstatic over the team's victory and celebrated the feat by dancing to drumbeats.

Her father, Bhupinder Singh, said she called the family after the team won the final and was very happy.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's village in Moga district, too, erupted in jubilation.

"It was a great match. We are very happy about the victory. We distributed sweets," said a villager.

Verma's family in Haryana's Rohtak said the entire country is happy about the Indian team's victory.

Her father, Sanjeev Verma, said, "The team won and we are thankful to God." PTI CHS DIV DIV