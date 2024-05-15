Punjab Kings beat RR by 5 wickets

Guwahati, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth successive defeat as Punjab Kings beat them by five wickets in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

However, Royals with 16 points are safe in terms qualifying for the play-offs but with one match left, they might not finish in top two with an inferior net run-rate as Sunrisers can go up to 18 points.

On the day, Punjab Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to a meagre 144 for nine. For Royals, local hero Riyan Parag scored 48 off 34 balls on a difficult track while Punjab skipper Sam Curran (2/24 in 3 overs), Harshal Patel (2/28 in 4 overs), Nathan Ellis (1/24 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (2/26 in 4 overs) were all on target.

In reply, skipper Curran hit an unbeaten 63 off 41 balls to ensure an inconsequential victory with seven balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/9 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 48, Sam Curran 2/24; Rahul Chahar 2/26).

PBKS 145/5 (Sam Curran 63 not out). PTI KHS KHS UNG