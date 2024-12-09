Punjab to enact a law aimed at giving impetus to sports and ensure fair

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod to enact a new law, aimed at giving impetus to sports and ensure fair selection of players in the state.

The proposed law -- Punjab State (Development and Promotion of Sports) Act, 2024 -- will also go a long way in creating a legal framework for transparency in working of Sports Associations, an official statement said.

Presiding over a meeting of the Sports department, the Chief Minister said that the aim of the Act is to adopt national and international good practices for development of sports in the state and ensure fair selection of players.

Mann said the Act will also go a long way to create a legal framework for transparency in working of sports associations.

"It will also ensure fair selection of players who represent their districts at state level or states at national level and other events," he said.

Mann said that it will also help in proper utilisation of the government funds by Sports Associations.

As per the proposed Act, one association will be registered in each district for a specific game. A five-member committee of the association consisting of general secretary, two senior coaches and two eminent players shall select the team/players to represent district or state as the case may be.

A Dispute Resolution Committee under the Deputy Commissioner/Administrative Secretary shall dispose of the appeal of the players within seven days. PTI SUN AT AT