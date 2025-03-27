Punjab to soon host several national, international sports events: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said with the concerted efforts of the government, the state will soon host several national and international level sporting events to give impetus to sporting culture in the state.

He was addressing a gathering during a function to facilitate the 1975 World Cup winner hockey squad and cash prize to winners of national games, 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian', said an official release.

Mann said he has raised this matter on several platforms and now it has started producing the desired results adding that Punjab will soon host a four-nation hockey league.

Likewise, he said, several other prestigious events will also be organised in the state to give a boost to the sporting culture in Punjab.

Mann said in order to wean away youth from the menace of drugs, playgrounds and gyms will be opened in every village of the state.

He said the state government is working on an aggressive campaign to produce a maximum number of trained sportspersons and to have more Punjabi players in the Indian contingent for international events.

Punjab has abundant sports talent and the state government would not leave any stone unturned to enable the players to participate and win medals for India in the international arena, he said.

He said Punjab has become the first state in the country to provide funds for preparation of international events to the players.

The CM said Punjab and sports have a strong bond due to which Punjabi players always prove their mettle in games.

He alleged that the youth of the state have an inherent talent but the successive governments have failed to provide the requisite infrastructure.

Mann asserted that now the players are being provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities. PTI CHS KSS KSS