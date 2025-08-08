Punjab wins Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship title

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Punjab beat Jharkhand 4-3 in the final to win the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship title here on Friday.

The summit clash between Jharkhand and Punjab was a closely contested one, with both teams fighting till the final whistle.

Jharkhand scored two back-to-back goals in the second quarter through Ashish Tani Purti (21st) and Anish Dungdung (24th).

However, Punjab equalised with Akshit Salaria (29th) and Varinder Singh (30th) scoring in quick succession.

Jharkhand's Sukhu Guria (42nd) scored to give his team the lead once again. But a brace from Punjab's Mandeep Singh (45th, 53rd) sealed the deal for Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh beat Madhya Pradesh 5-3 to win the bronze medal.