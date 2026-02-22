Punjab’s Sahil upsets more fancied race walkers to clinch gold in men’s 21km event

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Punjab athlete Sahil upset his more fancied rivals to clinch the gold in the men’s half marathon on the final day of the Indian Open Race Walk Competition here on Sunday.

In a thrilling finish at the picturesque Sukha Lake course, the 24-year-old Sahil had enough in the tank to hold off the challenge of experienced Servin Sebastian of Tamil Nadu over the 21km distance and emerge winner with a time of 1 hour 25 minute 48 seconds.

Sebastian settled for silver with a time of 1:25:50.00, while the bronze went to Haryana's Hardeep who clocked 1:26:03.00.

Paris Olympian Paramjeet Singh Bisht, representing Uttarakhand, finished fourth (1:26:07.00).

Olympian and national record holder over 20km race walk, Akshdeep Singh of Punjab, finished seventh with a time of 1:27:37.00.

Another prominent athlete, Vikash Singh from Delhi finished 10th. He clocked 1:30:41.00. Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand didn’t finish the race.

The women’s 21km title went to Haryana’s experienced race walker Ravina.

The 29-year- old edged past her two younger rivals -- 24-year-old Munita Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh and 23-year-old Manis Negi of Uttarakhand to take home the gold medal with a time of 1:39:15.00.

Prajapati took silver with a time of 1:39:26.00. The bronze went to Mansi Negi who clocked 1:42:58.00.

Haryana’s promising teenager and World U20 medallist, Aarti, who has graduated to senior level finished fourth with a time of 1:43:15.00.

The competition was equally exciting in the U20 men's and women’s groups.

Tushar Panwar of Uttarakhand, winner of gold in men’s U20 5km, clocked 19:59.00 to better his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year.

Rajasthan’s Manisha was the winner in women’s U20 5km event. Her winning time was 23:24.00.

Results: Men: 21km half marathon: Sahil (Punjab) 1:25:48.00, Servin Sebastian (Tamil Nadu) 1:25:50.00, Hardeep (Haryana) 1:26:03.00.

Women: 21km half marathon: Ravina (Haryana) 1:39:15.00, Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh) 1:39:26.00, Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) 1:42:58.00.

Men U20: 5km: Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 19:59.00 (improved his own U20 national record of 20:07.00 set last year), Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 20:08.00, Praveen (Rajasthan) 20:12.00.

Women U20: 5km: Manisha (Rajasthan) 23:24.00, Yogita (Haryana) 23:49.00, Simran Gusain (Uttarakhand) 23:58.00. PTI PDS PDS TAP