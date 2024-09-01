Purani Dilli 6 beat West Delhi Lions by 6 wickets, climb to 3rd place in DPL

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Purani Dilli 6 defeated West Delhi Lions by six wickets to register their fourth win in the ongoing Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Purani Dilli 6 on Saturday bowled out West Delhi Lions for 139 and then chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

Kesha Dalal played a match-winning knock as he smashed 47 runs off 30 balls. Ayush Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for Purani Dilli 6.

Chasing 140, Purani Dilli 6 got off to a good start with the openers scoring 40 runs in four overs.

However, Arpit Rana departed in the fifth over. Manjeet and Yug Gupta stitched a brief 27-run stand before the latter got out in the eighth over.

Purani Dilli lost two more wickets in the coming overs as West Delhi Lions got hold of the match.

But Keshav and Lalit Yadav built an unbeaten 59-run partnership to seal the game for Purani Dilli 6.

Put in to bat, West Delhi Lions got off to a bad start as opener Ankit Kumar was dismissed in the fourth over before Anmol Sharma too departed in the same over for a duck.

West Delhi Lions were in for more trouble when skipper Hrithik Shokeen was sent back in the next over as the side slumped to 30 for three inside five overs.

Opener Krish Yadav played a couple of good shots and rotated the strike as West Delhi Lions reached the 50-run mark in the ninth over.

Krish stitched two brief partnerships before getting out in the 13th over. He made 43 runs off 32 balls.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and West Delhi Lions were soon reeling at 93 for seven in 15 overs.

Tishant Pawan Dabla and Shivank Vashisht smacked some boundaries in the death overs to help West Delhi Lions reach the 130-run mark. But they kept on losing wickets and folded up for 139 in 19.3 overs.

With this win, Purani Dilli 6 climbed to third place on the points table. The team will meet Central Delhi Kings on Monday.