Purple Fire Women's Car Rally flagged off

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A women's car rally was flagged off here on Thursday, driving home the message of women empowerment and breast cancer awareness.

The 10th Purple Fire Women's Car Rally has attracted participation of 120 women drivers who will drive from Delhi to Jim Corbett National Park via Dehradun, according to a release.

The rally celebrates women's strength in motorsports.

It has also collaborated with the Forum for Breast Cancer Prevention to raise awareness about the prevention of the disease and the importance of early detection. PTI TAP BS BS