PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes come from behind to beat Goa Guardians in five-set thriller

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Bengaluru Torpedoes came from behind to pick up a thrilling 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 win against Goa Guardians on the second day of the fourth season of Prime Volleyball League here on Friday.

Jalen Penrose was named the Player of the Match. India badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was also in attendance, supporting the Torpedoes.

Sethu began his magic with the serves straightaway as Goa's 'Libero' Ramanathan struggled to receive the ball.

Matt West distributed his passes efficiently to keep options in attack as Penrose and Joel Benjamin put the Torpedoes in the lead with thunderous spikes.

Chirag's aggressive style of play brought Goa fans a glimmer of hope. With Nathaniel Dickinson and the veteran Jeffrey Menzel's cross attacks, Goa started finding rhythm.

Winning two consecutive super points in a row changed the momentum on the court in Goa's favour.