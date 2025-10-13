PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes register 4th straight win of season

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Bengaluru Torpedoes continued their winning streak, beating Chennai Blitz 3-1 in the Prime Volleyball League here on Monday.

The Torpedoes beat Blitz 17-15 14-16 17-15 16-14 to register fourth straight win in the league.

Joel Benjamin was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his efforts.

Chennai started the game at a lightning pace with captain Jerome Vinith and Luiz Felipe Perotto leading the charge.

Tarun Gowda synced well with setter Sameer to provide more depth to the Blitz's attacks.

Bengaluru relied on Benjamin and Sethu for counter-attacks.

Mujeeb, Jishnu, and Nitin Minhas helped the Torpedoes dominate the middle zone.

Once the Torpedoes' defence began working in tandem, Chennai started finding it difficult to stitch their attacks.

Libero Midhunkumar defended well for the Torpedoes, while skipper Mathew West found the right target for his passes.

Jerome and Perotto continued Chennai's fightback.

A couple of unforced errors from the Torpedoes opened up the door for the Blitz to make a comeback in the game.

Blocker Aditya Rana's presence on court put belief back in Chennai's court.

Penrose made it count at a crucial juncture to tilt the game back in the Torpedoes' corner.

Two smart reviews from coach David Lee proved fruitful, ensuring Bengaluru stayed in the lead.

Penrose grew in confidence as the night progressed and brought the goods when Bengaluru needed the most. PTI SSC SSC TAP