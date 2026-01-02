PWL 2026: Chandra Vijay Singh named coach of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Former national coach Chandra Vijay Singh has been appointed head coach of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals as the Pro Wrestling League returns after a six-year hiatus.

The appointment of two-time PWL title winner Vijay Singh brings proven pedigree and technical leadership to the Mumbai franchise as it prepares for its debut season.

Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures, in partnership with APCO Infratech have acquired the Mumbai franchise.

The PWL, which is scheduled from January 16 to February 1, will feature six teams.

The player auction is scheduled for January 3 and will see some of the country’s leading wrestlers go under the hammer including Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Lalita Sehrawat, Mansi Ahlawat, Kiran Bishnoi and Chirag Chikkara, among others.

Launched in 2015, PWL was put on hold in 2019. PTI ATK DDV