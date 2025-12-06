PWL to begin on January 15; 300 players register for auction

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will open on January 15 next year and culminate on February 1 with all matches scheduled to take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the WFI announced on Saturday.

The organisers had earlier announced that Delhi will be the only venue for the League, which was suspended after four seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 wrestlers from over 20 countries -- including Olympic medallists, World Championships finalists and India's strong senior competitors -- have registered for the auction, according to WFI President Sanjay Singh.

All six teams will have nine wrestlers, including four women, on their roster. All teams can have five Indian and four foreign wrestlers. PTI AT AM AT AM AM