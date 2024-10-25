PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball: Lim-Schmidt thrashes Indian's Mukherjee-Balu in doubles

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Sarah Jane Lim and Emilia Schmidt outclassed India's Amrita Mukherjee and Sharmada Balu 11-1, 11-2 in the second quarter-final of the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship at the DLTA Stadium here on Friday.

Advertisment

It was a convincing win for Lim and Schmidt as they dominated right from the start and won the first set 11-1.

Thereafter, the duo continued their dominance in the second set, winning it 11-2.

Such was the dominance of the duo that the Indian pair simply had no answers to Lim and Schmidt's smashes and technical superiority.

Advertisment

For Lim and Schmidt, it was a good way to strengthen their skills and announce themselves as one of the top contenders for the championship.

The USA-Taiwan duo of Xiao Yi Wang-Beckvall and Yuchieh Hsieh got the better of Australian-Japanese pair of Helena Spiridis-Aiko Yoshitami in another Women's Pro quarter-final.

They beat Xiao Yi Wang-Beckvall and Yuchieh Hsieh 11-4, 11-9.

Advertisment

Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the unified global ranking system for pickleball players, is hosting the PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour in New Delhi.

This tournament is poised to establish a strong foothold in India with the launch of this event. As a PWR700 event, the tournament will also help players gather up to 700 ranking points, which are valid for 52 weeks, directly impacting their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions.

The event will also feature a thrilling PWR Battle of the Leagues-Minor League Pickleball, where teams of two men and two women will compete across different categories. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS