PWR Indian League and Tour to Launch National Pickleball League

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has authorised PWR Indian League and Tour Private Limited (PWR) to launch and operate a national-level, franchise-based pickleball league in the country.

IPA is the official governing body for pickleball in India, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Indian Pickleball League will be designed to "expand the sport's reach, support athlete development, and create structured opportunities for players, franchises, and partners." "The league will be conducted in accordance with the terms outlined in the RFP and the proposal submitted by PWR," stated a press release from IPA.

The full schedule, participating franchises, and format details will be shared in due course.

PWR has played a role in organising pickleball tournaments in cities such as Delhi, Dubai, and Bhubaneshwar, among others.

"These events have featured players from diverse age groups and skill levels, contributing to the growth of a competitive ecosystem and strengthening the national ranking framework under the Pickleball World Ranking system," it stated.

IPA is affiliated with the Asian Pickleball Association (APA) and the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF).