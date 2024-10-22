PWR700 event to be held in Delhi from October 24

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Around 750 players -- both Pro and amateur -- are set to compete in the India Masters, a PWR700 event, at the DLTA Complex here from October 24, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

It will be first tournament in India, fully owned and operated event by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) following the successful launch of the PWR World Tour in July 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

The participants include top international players such as Dustin Boyer (United States), Phuc Huynh (United States), Roos Van Reek (Netherlands), Mitch Hargreaves (Australia), Emilia Schmidt (Australia), Pei Chuan Kao (Chinese Taipei), as well as leading Indian players like Armaan Bhatia and Aditya Ruhela.

They will compete for a prize pool of USD 50,000.

"India Masters promises to generate excitement for pickleball as a growing sport, offering players a platform to showcase their talents and earn valuable ranking points," a press release said.

The tournament will award players up to 700 ranking points, valid for 52 weeks. The event will also feature a thrilling PWR Battle of the Leagues—Minor League Pickleball, where teams of 2 men and 2 women will compete across different categories.

Pranav Kohli, CEO of PWR, said, "Our mission is to build a vibrant community around this sport, blending competition and camaraderie. This event not only gives professionals a platform to compete and earn ranking points but also plays a key role in identifying and nurturing domestic talent, fostering a new generation of players and fans." Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said, "Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in India. The PWR DUPR India Masters is the first pickleball tournament to be organised at such large scale in India with the participation of globally recognised players, iconic venue and live streaming of matches for viewers." "This will further boost the player and fan engagement and drive many more players to make pickleball as a full-time career option. We at the Times Group are proud to be at the forefront of driving the pickleball growth in India and globally."