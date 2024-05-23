QSF Squash: India's Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar progress

Doha: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh made winning starts to their respective campaigns at the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash event here.

The tournament is a PSA World Tour Bronze event.

World No. 55 Senthilkumar from Tamil Nadu beat local challenger Yousef Essam Farag 11-7 11-4 11-4 in 32 minutes in the first round, while compatriot Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan 11-2 11-9 15-13 in 38 minutes on Wednesday.

Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad next, while Abhay will lock horns with sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd.