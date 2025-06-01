Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the playing eleven while left-arm seamer Reece Topley replaced injured Richard Gleeson in the Mumbai Indians line-up.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley.