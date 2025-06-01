Sports

Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Punjab Kings opt to bowl

Shreyas Iyer

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the playing eleven while left-arm seamer Reece Topley replaced injured Richard Gleeson in the Mumbai Indians line-up.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley. 

T20 cricket league T20 cricket Indian cricket Punjab Kings cricket Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League