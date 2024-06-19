Quinton de Kock fires as South Africa post 195-run target against USA in T20 WC Super Eight match

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 19 (PTI) Quinton de Kock’s quickfire 40-ball-74 provided the impetus as South Africa set a daunting 195-run target against USA, in a Group 2 match of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

On a pitch expected to be slow and spin-friendly, De Kock defied odds to put the USA bowlers to sword while bringing up his maiden fifty in the tournament, while South Africa put on 194 for four in 20 overs.

De Kock’s fireworks at the top and skipper Aiden Markram’s fluent 46 also helped South Africa banish their top-order woes after the frontline batters had flopped collectively in the group stage.

Towards the end, Heinrich Klaasen (36 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (20 not out) added 53 runs unbeaten for the fifth wicket in just five overs.

De Kock led South Africa’s charge following a meek start which saw Reeza Hendricks (11) being Saurabh Netravalkar’s (2/21) latest victim in the Powerplay, putting on 110 runs from a mere 60 balls for the second wicket with Markram.

After the right-handed Hendricks mishit a slower one to be caught by Corey Anderson, De Kock took the attack to the opposition and blazed his way to a stunning fifty.

De Kock tore into Jasdeep Singh (0/36) hitting the USA bowler for 28 runs in his first over, hitting as many as three sixes and two fours to set the tone in the South African team’s favour.

USA introduced spin in the next over but De Kock continued with his charge, hitting left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige for a couple of fours as South Africa finished the powerplay at 64 for 1.

De Kock cashed in every time the USA bowlers erred in length, bringing up his fifty off 26 balls when Harmeet overstepped in the ninth over.

The left-handed batter was also severe on the burly Anderson who was wayward in the 12th over, smacking him for 17 runs comprising two fours and a six to set himself up for a big total.

De Kock, however, failed to get the elevation when Harmeet gifted him with a full toss in the 12th over and Shayan Jahangir took a sharp catch near the ropes at deep midwicket to bring an end to his assault.

Off the next ball, Harmeet plucked his second consecutive wicket as he took a sharp catch to dismiss David Miller.

Having struck twice, USA brought back Netravalkar and the left-armer did not disappoint, bringing an end to Markram’s innings. Ali Khan took a sharp diving catch in front to deny the Protea skipper a fifty, who walked back for 32-ball 46 with four fours and a six. PTI DDV KHS