Advertisment
#Sports

World Cup: Quinton de Kock hundred powers Australia to 311 for 7

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Oct 2023
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa

South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa

Lucknow: Quinton de Kock hammered his second hundred in as many games as South Africa made a competitive 311 for 7 in 50 overs against Australia in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

Advertisment

De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander’s IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

Towards the end, Aiden Markram put the SA innings on the afterburner with a 44-ball 56.

Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the most successful Australian bowler on a pitch that remained a bit slow and offered appreciable turn.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 311 for 7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 109, Aiden Markram 56, Temba Bavuma 35; Glenn Maxwell 2 for 34; Mitchell Starc 2 for 53) vs South Africa.

#Aiden Markram #Quinton de Kock #South Africa vs Australia
Advertisment
Subscribe