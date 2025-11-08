Raahul V S becomes India's 91st Grandmaster

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian chess player Raahul VS has become the country's 91st Grandmaster after winning the sixth ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare.

The 21-year-old, who is also an Asian junior champion, had attained the title of International Master in 2021, when he secured his fourth and fifth IM norms before crossing the 2400 mark in live ratings.

"Heartiest congratulations to Raahul V S for clinching the ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare and, in the process, becoming the 91st Grandmaster of the nation! Wishing you many more milestones ahead and continued success in making Bharat proud," All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang posted on X.

Raahul's latest triumph at the ASEAN Individual Championship in Phillipines confirmed his final GM norm, completing the requirements for the prestigious title.

He becomes India's second Grandmaster in as many weeks, following young prodigy Ilamparthi A R, who achieved the feat on October 30.