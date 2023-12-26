Rabada rattles India with a fifer, visitors reach 176 for 7 at tea

Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Kagiso Rabada bowled two of the most intimidating and incisive spells witnessed in recent times to completely rock the Indian batting line-up, which struggled to 176 for 7 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa here Tuesday.

One of the finest fast bowlers in contemporary cricket, Rabada (5/41 in 15 overs) bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Virat Kohli (38 off 64 balls) with the old ball after having bounced out Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (5) in his first spell.

In between, Shreyas Iyer (31 off 50 balls), who lived dangerously, got a shooter that completely exposed his defence.

Rabada’s 14th five-wicket haul in Tests also comprised the scalp of Ravichandran Ashwin, who was completely rocked by extra bounce, and Shardul Thakur (24), who after a gutsy effort was softened by a bouncer and then taken out with a length delivery.

KL Rahul (33 batting) looked solid but is slowly running out of partners as a first innings score of 250 looks a distant reality now.

Rabada, who was given a break from white ball leg, didn’t need time to hit the rhythm as he bowled long spells, got a disconcerting bounce along with late swing that had the Indian batters in complete tangle.

The manner in which Kohli was forced into making a mistake was an education for young pacers.

Rabada bowled a couple of incoming deliveries to peg him on the backfoot and then unleashed his lethal weapon.

He made a nearly 31-over-old Kookaburra to move in and kept it on fuller length as Kohli shaped himself to play inside the line of the delivery.

But to his amazement, the ball pitched and deviated late to take the outside edge en route to keeper Kyle Verreynne’s hands.

Kohli got a massive reprieve in the first session when he was on four as Tony de Zorzi dropped a dolly at square leg off debutant Nandre Burger (2/39) but he then carried out the repair work with Iyer.

At the toss, Temba Bavuma took the expected decision of bowling first and his bowlers did make best use of the conditions during that first hour.

The steep tennis-ball like bounce was always going to create problems for the star-studded Indian line-up which for the last six months has played only white ball formats. The compulsive puller that Rohit is, his opposite number Bavuma stationed a long leg like all international skippers deploy across formats.

Having bowled in and around off-stump, Rabada dug one short but the height was just above waist which allowed Rohit to take the bait going for the pull.

Burger standing at least 10 metres from the long-leg boundary had to just complete the formalities.

Young Jaiswal, all of two Tests, was initially playing close to his body, which allowed any of the away going deliveries to just miss his bat.

He did clip Rabada through mid-wicket and also square cut Burger on the rise for boundaries.

Bowling slightly on the fourth stump channel, the left-arm paceman altered his line and pitched one on fuller length on the off-stump.

The ball held its line and enticed Jaiswal to go for a drive and the nick was accepted by Verreynne behind the stumps.

But the delivery that Burger bowled to dismiss Gill was a classic set-up.

He kept the stylish right-hander quiet with back-of-length deliveries on the middle-leg line, not giving him any room to play on the off-side.

Just like New Zealand left-armer Neil Wagner relentlessly bowls the rib-cage line to right-handers, Burger changed his tactic and kept one right below Gill’s arm-pit and the batter didn’t have enough reaction time to prevent it from brushing his gloves on its way to the keeper’s gloves. PTI KHS UNG