Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir caps off 2025 as India's most successful karter on global staged

Dubai, Dec 31 (PTI) Eleven-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir capped off a ground breaking 2025 by becoming the most successful Indian karter in the international arena in her category.

Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by the Formula 1 Academy, made some record breaking moves on the track during the year including four pole positions, two final wins, six heat wins, six podiums and eight fastest laps driving against strong male-dominated international grid in the mini category.

Also backed by the Akcel GP Academy, Atiqa said the season gone by pushed her to the limit and made her a better driver. She is looking forward to an even more competitive 2026.

"So much has happened and I have tasted international success. I have also received great support from my fans here in India and abroad. My motivation is higher than ever tonight and I can’t wait for the new season to start," said the Mumbai-born driver.

Atiqa's ultimate goal is to break into Formula 1, something that has not been done by a female racer for decades. It remains to be seen if she stays in the mini category or moves up the ladder.

Her father Asif Mir, India's first national karting champion, was satisfied with how the year panned out for his talented daughter.

"Atiqa has worked tirelessly throughout the year to improve and has shown winning results. She has driven all her races internationally against the world best drivers and has done well," he said.

"It is encouraging and gives us a lot to look forward to for the future. There are a lot of exciting developments for 2026 and we will continue her rigorous development to reach our ultimate goal: Formula 1," summed up Mir.