Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir makes stunning WSK debut in Italy, first Indian to seal P2 in qualifying

La Conca (Italy), Jan 27 (PTI) Eleven-year-old racing sensation Atiqa Mir made a roaring debut in the WSK Super Master Karting Series as she became the first Indian to set the second fastest time in a male dominated qualifying grid of 37 seasoned drivers.

Embracing the mighty challenge after moving from mini (age 8-11) to junior category (12-14) in 2026, Atiqa showed remarkable speed driving in the OKNJ class for the first time.

One of the youngest drivers on the grid, the Formula 1 Academy supported racer defied all odds to set the second fastest time in qualifying and missed out on pole by only a tenth of a second.

The only female on the grid was on course for the pole with a stellar time of 49.76 seconds over the weekend before being pipped by Finland's Leo Latinen in the dying minutes of the season.

The Finish driver got an extra lap while Atiqa didn’t to finish P2, still enough to script history as she became the first Indian ever to score P2 on debut in OKNJ Class.

Atiqa had a front row start in all three of the heat races on Friday and Saturday, finishing 4th, 6th and 7th respectively. She also zoomed to the Fastest Lap in heat 1.

However, she did not have the luck she needed for the pre-final on Sunday.

Starting fourth on the grid, Atiqa's kart didn't start on the pre-grid, ending a special weekend with a heartbreak.

The team tried very hard to fire up the kart but to no avail. Because of the mechanical failure, she was relegated down to 18th place on the grid for the final.

Starting on the outside lane, Atiqa was pushed off the track in Turn 1 and dropped to 22nd. From thereon, she made a remarkable recovery to finish 14th out of 37 drivers.

"That was a good debut weekend for me. I love the OKNJ category as the karts are very fast and power is instant. I worked hard during this weekend with the team and my coaches as I had limited track time in this kart compared to the other drivers who are far more experienced in this class.

"But we all worked hard as a team and got me up to speed. I wasn’t expecting a P2 in qualifying and almost a Pole in a debut race, what else can I ask for. Pity about the Pre Final when my kart wouldn’t start but that is motor racing. The team Modena other than this have been flawless and have integrated me really well.” Atiqas's father Asif Mir, a former Formula Asia Vice-Champion, said her daughter's performance on debut surpassed his expectations.

"She showed top quality speed and beat some of the best karters in the world with far more experience than her. Atiqa has proven that she has the natural talent as a racer. Atiqa initially held Pole Position at the end of qualifying and it was great to see the Indian flag on top. We will continue to work and hone her skills," said Asif.