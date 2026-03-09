Radhamani, Sahil register wins for India in World Boxing Futures Cup

Bangkok, Mar 9 (PTI) The Indian Youth boxing team endured a mixed day at the World Boxing Futures Cup as Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan securing victories while Udham Singh bowed out of the tournament In the women's 57kg category, Radhamani delivered a commanding performance to defeat her opponent from Uzbekistan, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round.

In the men's division, Sahil (60kg) continued his impressive run in the tournament with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Udham (55kg) put up a close fight but went down 2-3 against Japan in a tightly contested bout. PTI APA APS APS