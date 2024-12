Radhya leads in girls', Aarit, Nidish, Ayaan in boys' section of National U-9 Chess C'ships

Pune, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab's Radhya Malhotra (6.5 points) beat Andhra Pradesh's Vonti Sri Guruvarshini (5.5 points) to emerge leader in the girls' section after the seventh round of the National U-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship here on Monday.

In the boys' section, Aarit Kapil (Delhi), Nidhish Shyamal (Telangana) and Ayaan Phutane (Karnataka) emerged joint leaders with 6.5 points each at the end of the eighth round.

Results: Open: Advik Agrawal (MAH, 6pts) drew with Aarit Kapil (DEL, 6.5pts); Arjun Singh (MAH, 5.5pts) lost to Nidhish Shyamal (TS, 6.5pts); Ahaan Kataruka (MAH, 5.5pts) lost to Ayaan Phutane (KAR, 6.5pts); Lishanth B (TN, 6pts) bt Raghav Pawade (MAH, 5pts); Mani Sarbartho (WB, 6pts) bt Aniket Das (WB, 5pts); Krithik Muthukumar (TN, 6pts) bt Devansh Keshri (BIH, 5pts); Garvit Jain (UP, 5pts) lost to Vishprajesh Anand (TN, 6pts); Shreyan Thipparthi (TS, 5.5pts) drew with Heyan Reddy (MAH, 5.5pts); Mohd Siddiqui (UP, 5.5pts) drew with Saicharan Srinivasan (TN, 5.5pts); Timmaraju Venkata Sathvik (TS, 5.5pts) drew with Sidhant Rana (HAR, 5pts); Sattwik Swain (ODI, 5.5pts) bt Ayaanraj Kottapally (TS, 4.5pts); Oishik Mondal (WB, 5.5pts) bt Samriddh Khare (MP, 4.5pts).

Girls: Divi, Bijesh (KER, 6pts) drew with Kiyanna Parihaar (RAJ, 6pts); Radhya Malhotra (PUN, 6.5pts) bt Vonti Sri Guruvarshini (AP, 5.5pts); Vanshika Rawat (DEL, 6pts) bt Deepanjali, Srivastava (UP, 5.5pts); Aashvi Agarwal (MA, 5.5pts) drew with Aashvi Singh (GUJ, 5.5pts); Srijani Naskar (WB, 5pts) lost to Karthik Uthaara (MAH, 6pts); Annanya Chinta (AP, 5.5pts) drew with Aryahi Bhattacharya (WB, 5.5pts); Anointah A (TN, 4.5pts) lost to Marksim Sriiyukthaa (TN, 6pts); Rajeswari Aiyappan (KAR, 4.5pts) lost to Tvesha Jain (MAH, 5.5pts); Hariprana B (TN, 5.5pts) bt Sayyadh Raudah (TS, 4.5pts); Sai Anshitha Puvvala (TS, 5.5pts) bt Ankita Raj (BIH, 4.5pts); Arushi Dinesh (TN, 4.5pts) lost to Vamshika Boga (TS, 5.5pts); Shruti Sarkar (WB, 5.5pts) bt Tiana Tino (TN, 4.5pts); Nakshatra Gumudavelly (KAR, 5.5pts) bt Sanamary Paul (MAH, 4.5pts); Swara Phasge (TS, 5.5pts) bt Anaya Sharma (TS, 4pts).