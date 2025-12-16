Rahane, Sarfaraz fire Mumbai to three-wicket win over Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's brutal 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, here on Tuesday.

Rahane scored 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) but it was Sarfaraz who went all guns blazing in yet another chase in excess of 200, clobbering seven sixes and six fours to make 73 off only 22 balls.

Chasing 217, Mumbai never took the foot off the pedal and despite losing wickets in a heap they remained on track for another commanding win, overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare with Rahane anchoring the pursuit.

Mumbai were undeterred in chase despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) after a 41-run opening stand with Rahane, who then teamed up with Sarfaraz to put on another 111 off only 39 balls for the second wicket.

Sarfaraz fell to Manav Suthar (4-0-23-3) after a whirlwind knock laden with powerful hits down the ground which saw Mumbai stutter as they lost wickets in heaps.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and all-rounders Sairaj Patil (4), Suryansh Shedge (10) and skipper Shardul Thakur (2) failed to give Rahane the support, he found it in Atharva Ankolekar.

Coming in at No 8, Ankolekar hit three sixes and a four to make a nine-ball 26 which put Mumbai on top again, and Rahane took the defending champions over the finish line with Shams Mulani (4 not out) in company.

Earlier, Rajasthan had posted a formidable 216 for four batting first riding on half-centuries from Deepak Hooda (51 off 31 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Mukul Choudhary (54 not out off 28 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes).

Tushar Deshpande had rocked Rajasthan early when he dismissed RM Chouhan for four, but opener Ramnivas Golada (48 off 29 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) found a strong support in Hooda, who was in his elements.

Mahipal Lomror sent the ball flying over the ropes four times in his 24-ball 39, while Choudhary's late assault took Rajasthan past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 216/4 in 20 overs (Ramnivas Golada 48, Deepak Hooda 51, Mukul Choudhary 54 not out; Sairaj Patil 1/31) lost to Mumbai 217/7 in 18.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 72 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 73; Manav Suthar 3/23) by 3 wickets. PTI DDV SSC SSC