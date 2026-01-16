Rahane to inaugurate MCA Cricket Kit Fair at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will inaugurate the second edition of MCA's Cricket Kit Fair to be organised on January 17 and 18 here.

The first such fair was hosted last year and had featured several top cricket equipment manufacturers coming on board for the initiative taken by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

"The response from the first edition was tremendous which also encouraged us to continue with it. It helps players from across age groups as they can get cricket equipment directly from the manufacturers and that too at prices upto 30-50 per cent lower," MCA president Ajinkya Naik told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai squad for the second round of Ranji Trophy is expected to be announced on Saturday.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had earlier played a match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and made a few appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is expected to be available for their away game against Hyderabad from January 22.

Jaiswal is currently a part of the India ODI team which will take on New Zealand in the series decide in Indore on Sunday, but he has not been included in the squad for the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis.