Rahil Gangjee takes 5-shot lead in Selangor Masters

Selangor (Malaysia) Jun 21 (PTI) India’s Rahil Gangee shot a three-under-67 to take a massive five-shot lead after the third and penultimate round of the Selangor Masters.

Gangjee has two wins on the Asian Tour – at the Volkswagen Masters in 2004 in China and then 14 years later in Japan at the Panasonic Open.

In the interim, Gangjee, who has also played on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry) in the US, won an ADT event in 2018 at Louis Philippe.

The 45-year-old, who shifted his base from Kolkata to Bengaluru some years back, is making a comeback from an injury and showing better form with each round.

Gangjee overcame two early bogeys and went on a run of five birdies in eight holes to take a firm grip on the tournament at the Kelab Golf Seri Selangor.

Among other Indians, only Saptak Talwar (71-71-76) made the cut and is now at tied 40.

Khalin Joshi and Akshay Sharma missed the cut.

Australia’s Deyen Lawson, playing three groups behind the leaders, posted a bogey-free 64 to clinch the lowest round of the day and took solo second place on six under par.

Rising Malaysian star Marcus Lim (71) shared third place alongside Thailand’s Runchanapong Youprayong (66). PTI Corr UNG