Rahil, Nagaraj, Padhmini to train with Castrol Honda Moto GP team in Europe

Coimbatore, Jun 1 (PTI) Pillarisetty Sai Rahil from Hyderabad, Jagadeesh Nagaraj from Bengaluru and Padhmini Mohan Nair Soorya from Chennai finished on podium at the Grand Finale of India’s Ultimate MotoStar at the Kari Motor Speedway Racetrack here.

As a reward, these three winners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of undergoing exclusive training at the prestigious Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP™ Team’s racing facility in Europe.

Launched in December 2023, this exhilarating initiative was aimed to uncover and nurture the country’s most promising motorcycle racers. Out of this, through a meticulous selection process, 240 contestants were shortlisted to come for city auditions that were held in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata.

After intense scrutiny, and a series of exhilarating challenges, the ULTIMATE 18 were selected to compete for the title of India's Ultimate MotoStar.

These 18 finalists then received advanced training at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore under the leadership of Indian racing legend Rajini Krishnan from India’s esteemed racing and training academy, RACR.

With a rigorous professional training, the final rev-up race was conducted as per the standards of international motoracing championships under the guidance of FMSCI to determine the winners of India’s Ultimate MotoStar. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS